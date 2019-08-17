Chimpion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37,517.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $37,517.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00269091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01301658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.