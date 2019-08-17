China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Shares Up 5%

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.80, 1,582,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 898,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

