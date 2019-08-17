China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China Yuchai International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CYD stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.78.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

