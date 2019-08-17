Chromia (CHR) Tops One Day Volume of $5.10 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 248,323,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,888,134 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

