Chronologic (DAY) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $170,793.00 and $229.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00268898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01299033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,188,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,656 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

