Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,963

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,787 ($36.42) to GBX 2,963 ($38.72) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 12th.

LON CKN opened at GBX 2,435 ($31.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,551.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,462.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million and a PE ratio of 23.78. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 1,834 ($23.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

