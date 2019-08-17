Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.58. Clearfield shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

