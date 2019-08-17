CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $61.20. 2,019,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,831. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

