Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,369.12% and a negative return on equity of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.