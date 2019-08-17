Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) EVP Daniel J. Lee Acquires 1,000 Shares

Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) EVP Daniel J. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 808.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.