Coin Lion (LION) Reaches Market Cap of $524,696.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $524,696.00 and $1,316.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00268898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01299033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

