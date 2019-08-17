Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Director Raymond C. Mikulich Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CLNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

