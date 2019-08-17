Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,633,956. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

