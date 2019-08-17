Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 4.4%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 2,445,326 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,933,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Get Commscope alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. Commscope’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,279,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 204,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.