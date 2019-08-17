Comparing ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.12 $1.04 billion $9.05 11.16 OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Dividends

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 27.28% 28.82% 9.91% OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

