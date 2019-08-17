Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.06 ($168.68).

Shares of CON opened at €106.26 ($123.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Continental has a 52 week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52 week high of €186.10 ($216.40).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

