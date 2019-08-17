Contrasting Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and 1347 Property Insurance (NYSE:PIH)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $823.82 million 1.15 $117.05 million N/A N/A 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.53 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Insurance and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

1347 Property Insurance has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 12.14% 25.77% 7.50% 1347 Property Insurance -11.89% -1.13% -0.34%

Summary

Universal Insurance beats 1347 Property Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

