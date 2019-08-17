Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRBP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $370.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.91%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Paul Discordia bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 237,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

