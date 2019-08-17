Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €58.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of Corestate Capital stock opened at €28.60 ($33.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of €48.20 ($56.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.90.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.