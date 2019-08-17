CORNERSTONE CMN/SH (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CORNERSTONE CMN/SH (OTCMKTS:CRSB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.54. CORNERSTONE CMN/SH shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

About CORNERSTONE CMN/SH (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Cornerstone Community Bank that provides commercial, industrial, agricultural and personal credit and other banking services in Shasta, Tehama, and Glenn counties and the surrounding areas in California. The company offers personal banking products comprise personal checking and savings accounts that include standard and gold savings, money market, health savings, individual retirement accounts, and certificate of deposit; debit and personal credit cards; personal loans, such as personal secured and unsecured term and savings and CD secured loans, personal lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and account services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, E-statements, and mobile payments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CORNERSTONE CMN/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORNERSTONE CMN/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.