Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 67.7% against the dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $10,199.00 and $97.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.10 or 0.04947115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

