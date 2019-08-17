Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVET. Guggenheim started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

