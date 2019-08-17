Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,825.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,830.00, with a volume of 63,793 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRW. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,877.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,517.33. The firm has a market cap of $499.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

