Cred Trading Down 5.4% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Cred has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, UEX and DDEX. Cred has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $784,828.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00269062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01294419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,355,990 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

