Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $232.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $206.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $200.34 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $251,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Credicorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 569,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

