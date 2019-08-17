Credits (CS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $670,345.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, WazirX and Kucoin. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $670,345.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,908,814 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, COSS, Mercatox, Tidex, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

