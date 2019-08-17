Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.97 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $230,773.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.78 or 0.05049906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047839 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,206,747,134 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.