Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $44.26 million and $71,416.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.13 or 0.05040982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,189,742 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

