Cryptonex (CNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.92 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002814 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00269062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01294419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.