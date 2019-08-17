Cryptrust (CTRT) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Cryptrust token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $11,570.00 and $19,997.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01305681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Cryptrust Token Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,592,788,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp.

Cryptrust Token Trading

Cryptrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.