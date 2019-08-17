CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. CTI Industries shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2,867 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%.

About CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB)

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

