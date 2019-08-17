Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.85

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.85 and last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 17890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Bank of America cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Charles W. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.32 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

