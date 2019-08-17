CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.10 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00707017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Koinex, Bibox, IDCM, Tokenomy, BCEX, DragonEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Zebpay, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

