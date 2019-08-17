Debitum Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,900.00 (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00269148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.01311829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00095080 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

