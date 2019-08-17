Debitum Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Debitum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Debitum has a total market capitalization of $484,811.00 and approximately $12,245.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01311222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Debitum

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

