DECENT Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit and LBank. DECENT has a market cap of $1.73 million and $186,172.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007405 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001793 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

