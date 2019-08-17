Decmil Group (ASX:DCG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.84. Decmil Group shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 126,350 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.10.

About Decmil Group (ASX:DCG)

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

