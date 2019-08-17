DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483,807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 84,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.