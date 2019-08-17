DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.03 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Msci were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 37.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 686.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 78.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Msci by 40.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Msci in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $226.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.89. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

