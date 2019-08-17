DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 328,351 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 328,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after buying an additional 334,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,188,000 after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,486. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.