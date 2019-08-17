Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.36. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 22,659,496 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.19 ($8.37).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.10.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

