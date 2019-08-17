Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.72 ($47.35).

DWNI opened at €30.95 ($35.99) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.91.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

