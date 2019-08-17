Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of DGLY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

