Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,975.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $23,975.00 and $21.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00559934 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

