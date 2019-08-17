Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.31. 2,022,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,183. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $118,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 153.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dillard’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.