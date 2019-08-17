Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.02

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $20.02. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 925,252 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

