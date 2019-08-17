DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 410,005 shares of company stock worth $12,952,859. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $19,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.40. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

