Dogecoin Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $317.59 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange, Kraken and Poloniex. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00709465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,815,306,244 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Exmo, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, cfinex, Bittylicious, Indodax, Coindeal, C-Patex, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Koineks, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Bittrex, Bitsane, Tripe Dice Exchange, Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex, YoBit, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, FreiExchange, C-CEX, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Gate.io, Novaexchange, HitBTC, Coinbe, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, SouthXchange, Ovis, QBTC, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.