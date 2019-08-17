Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0502

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $124,057.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00269032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.01307311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.