Dragonglass Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (DGS)

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Dragonglass has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonglass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonglass has a total market capitalization of $46,025.00 and $12.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonglass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01309704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Dragonglass Token Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,499,592,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,731,339 tokens. Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom. Dragonglass’ official website is dragonglass.com. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonglass

Dragonglass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonglass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonglass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.